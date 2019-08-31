FLORENCE – Members of the crew of the USS James E. Williams paid their respects to their ship’s namesake Saturday morning before attending the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Michael Williams, son of James Williams, said Saturday’s event at the Florence National Cemetery was one of best events he had attended.
Williams said this with tears forming at the corner of his eyes. As he continued, Williams seemed a little choked up.
“That the sailors that are serving under his name [could come to Williams’ gravesite], you know, these guys are protecting the world — not just the United States,” Williams said. “They leave out of here when they go on deployment and they remember him and do a good job.”
Williams said the sailors on the ship refer to his father as the “Big Guy in the Sky.”
The USS James E. Williams, a destroyer, was commissioned on Dec. 11, 2004, and carries 32 officers and 348 enlisted men. The ship last deployed in 2017 visiting ports in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Kiel, Germany; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rota, Spain; Trondheim, Norway; Bergen, Norway; Riga, Latvia; Lisbon, Portugal; Souda Bay, Greece; Manama, Bahrain; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Odessa, Ukraine.
The ship is named for Darlington native James E. Williams. He was born in Fort Mill, but his family moved to Darlington when he was a few months old. He served in the Navy from 1947 to 1967. Williams is considered the most decorated enlisted man in the history of the Navy, having received the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam.
On Oct. 31, 1966, Williams was in command of a ship searching for guerilla fighters in an isolated part of the Mekong Delta with another ship. The ships were attacked by two Viet Cong ships, one of which was neutralized.
Williams’ ship chased the other into a nearby canal, stumbling upon an area of enemy activity. In the end, Williams called for reinforcements and the Navy killed 1,000 Viet Cong guerrillas, destroyed more than 50 vessels and disrupted a major enemy logistic operation.
He also served in Korea on the USS Douglas H. Fox from November 1950 to June 1952.
U.S. 52 from Florence to Darlington is named in his honor.
