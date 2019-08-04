FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Housing Authority is looking to help local veterans.
Authority director Clamentine Elmore said the authority had 13 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers available to help veterans in the Pee Dee who are homeless.
“It would mean a lot to me [to use the vouchers],” Florence Board of Commissioners President Linda Becote said. “I see so many homeless. It’s really heartbreaking. They have served us. That’s the least that we can do for them.”
The Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program offers rental assistance from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development — one of 15 executive agencies in the president’s Cabinet — with counseling and other health services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, another Cabinet-level agency.
“It’s a partnership with the V.A. [Veterans Affairs] and HUD [Housing and Urban Development],” Elmore said. “They offer us vouchers for veterans, but they have to be homeless veterans.”
"Homeless" being the key word, Elmore continued.
“You have to be homeless to receive this voucher,” she said.
Elmore said many people hear the word “homeless” and picture a person living out of a vehicle or sleeping on the street or at a shelter.
“You can be homeless, for example, if you have a friend that’s a veteran but they have no place to live and they’re just on your couch,” Elmore said. “They’re not on your lease or anything. They’re still homeless.”
Elmore added that when veterans talk to the Department of Veterans Affairs, they need to let the department know if the person they’re staying with is getting ready to ask them to leave.
One also must qualify for the standards set by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Elmore said that when veterans call the department, they will be taken through a series of questions to determine their eligibility for the department’s portion of the program.
If veterans are eligible, they’ll be referred to the housing authority, which has its own requirements.
Elmore added that veterans within 50 miles of Florence can be served by the housing authority except those veterans living in Sumter, because they’re served by an agency with vouchers of its own.
One requirement the authority has is that one’s income shouldn’t exceed a certain level.
Elmore said the limit for one person is $21,250 per year.
Even if veterans are homeless, if they earn beyond that amount of money and can only claim themselves on a tax return, they’re not eligible for the program.
The income level, which includes benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and not being technically homeless, have tripped up many people applying for the program, Elmore added.
“We are struggling to lease out these vouchers because veterans — like I said — either do not qualify for the program or they’re over income,” Elmore said.
Becote and Elmore encouraged any veterans who think they may be eligible to apply to directly contact the Department of Veterans Affairs and ask about the program.
The Housing Authority of Florence serves approximately 1,500 families. The authority offers low-income families, seniors and veterans the opportunity to rent an affordable residence, whether apartments or single-family homes.
For more information about the authority, call 843-669-4163.