DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Spaulding Middle School has been taken into custody by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office after they made a threat against the school.
A release from the Darlington County School District said that the student made a threat against the school on a school-issued iPad.
"The threat was picked up by a teacher through the district’s monitoring program. The teacher reported the threat and school administrators contacted the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The student was apprehended before school this morning," district spokesperson Audrey Childers wrote in a release on the incident.
Students and staff were never in danger, Childers wrote in the release.
"The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority," according to the release. "The Darlington County School District and our law enforcement take all threats very seriously."
Charges are pending against the student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.