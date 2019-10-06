FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019 Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair is back this week.
The 69th annual fair will start Tuesday and will run through Sunday.
The fair is held at the fairgrounds at 5226 E. Palmetto St., just past Francis Marion University.
Exhibits, crafts, canning, flowers, amusement rides, games and events will be featured.
Gates and rides will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
On Saturday, gates and rides will open at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, gates and rides will open at 1 p.m.
Admission is $4 for ages 3-11 and $8 for ages 12 and up. Admission is free for children 2 and younger.
Tuesday is $2 night. Admission, rides and food specials are $2.
On Wednesday, the cost for admission and unlimited rides is $50 for everyone in a car (with seatbelt, up to eight passengers). The price is $40 if tickets are ordered online by noon Tuesday.
On Thursday through Sunday, unlimited rides are featured with a hand stamp for $25.
Wednesday through Friday are kindergarten and special needs children days from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Thursday, the fair will host a senior citizen morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Entertainment will start at 10 a.m.
Mega passes are on sale online through noon Tuesday. The cost is $20 and includes admission and unlimited rides.
Family Four Packs are available for $55 online through noon Tuesday or $65 after Tuesday. The cost includes admission and unlimited rides for two adults older than 18 and two children under 18 on any day of the fair.
For more information about the fair, visit ecafair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.