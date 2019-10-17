FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council took a step toward the imposition of a third penny sales tax at its monthly meeting Thursday morning.
Upon the motion of Vice Chairman Willard Dorriety and a second by Councilman Jason M. Springs, the council approved Resolution No. 5-2019/20, which creates a six-person commission to consider proposed projects for the third penny sales tax.
The penny sales tax, called a capital project sales tax in South Carolina Code, imposes a 1 cent charge upon sales made in a county that has enacted the tax.
Florence has had two such taxes: CPST I, which is geared to improve six roads in the county, and CPST II, which includes several hundred projects.
CPST I was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. CPST II became effective on May 1, 2014. and will expire on April 30, 2021.
The council is working toward getting the third tax on the ballot for the 2020 election so it can become effective when the second tax expires.
Three members of the commission will be appointed by the county council, and the remaining three members are appointed by the municipalities within the county based on population.
This means the city of Florence would be able to appoint two members and the remaining eight municipalities would appoint one person.
The county council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to fill the three seats it gets to appoint.
The resolution to create the committee was recommended by the council's Administration and Finance Committee. The committee considered the issue at an Oct. 1 meeting.
"In an effort to maintain the momentum of CPST I and II, it is the recommendation of the committee that the council move forward with creation the capital project sales tax commission," County Council Chairman Waymon Mumford said.
