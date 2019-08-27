FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees will hold two listening sessions for a plan that would create four middle schools and eliminate mobile units from elementary and middle schools.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley presented a conceptual plan to the board Tuesday evening.
The middle school concept consists of creating four middle schools with sixth- through eighth-grade students in Florence One.
In the presented plan, sixth-grade students from Briggs Elementary School and Royall Elementary School would go to Sneed Middle School and Moore Intermediate School. Fifth-grade students at Moore Intermediate School would be moved to Delmae Heights Elementary, Royall Elementary or Lucy T. Davis Elementary.
The new Southside Middle School would be constructed to house sixth through eighth grades under the pay-as-you-go plan, which was voted on by the board during the Aug. 8 meeting.
Sixth-graders from Dewey L. Carter Elementary, Greenwood Elementary and Savannah Grove Elementary Schools would be moved into the new Southside Middle. The old Southside Middle building would be used as a South Florence High School ninth-grade academy.
O’Malley’s plan also stated that the Rush Academy building could be used for sixth- through eighth-grade students until the new Williams Middle School could be built.
With this plan, the sixth-grade students from Wallace Gregg Elementary, Lester Elementary, Timrod Elementary and North Vista Elementary would be moved to the temporary site for Williams Middle.
This would also eliminate the mobile units from Wallace Gregg Elementary, Lester Elementary and Timrod Elementary schools.
“This concept will allow us to get to the middle school concept in three of the four middle schools quickly,” O’Malley said. “When Southside comes about in two years or two-and-a-half years, we will have all four schools as a middle school concept.”
O’Malley said this will allow as many mobiles as possible in the elementary schools.
The remaining building projects, O'Malley said, would consist of the new Williams Middle and Savannah Grove Elementary construction; additions to the three high schools, McLaurin Elementary and Carver Elementary; and options for the Career Center.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, the board of trustees passed a resolution authorizing the superintendent to immediately begin implementation of the middle school concept by maximizing the use of existing facilities and reengagement of pay as you go using existing funds.
O'Malley said he created the plan based on the goals set forth in the board's resolution.
The listening sessions will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 at North Vista Elementary School and at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Wallace Gregg Elementary School.
O’Malley said the district will schedule more listening sessions.