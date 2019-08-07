FLORENCE, S.C. – On Saturday, some of the most iconic names in hip hop make a stop in Florence for a night of classic street bangers.
The Hip Hop Street Legends Tour brings Boosie Badazz, Juvenile, Trick Daddy, Trina, Ying Yang Twinz and Lil Ru to the Florence Center stage for a mega-show that will start at 7:30 p.m.
It’s rare to attend a major hip hop show that brings this magnitude of well-known rappers together. Each artist has enjoyed mainstream success throughout his or her career and has remained relevant in the mind of any true rap fan.
This is a show that will appeal to hip hop lovers from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale online at FlorenceCenter.com, by phone at 843-679-
4525 or at the Florence Center’s box office at 3300 W. Radio Dr. in Florence during regular business hours.