Pets of the Week

Gabby and Melanie are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Gabby is a happy, easygoing girl with a muted brindle jacket. She would be a great match for a family with kids of most ages and would be a sure-fire hit meeting an unloading school bus at day's end. Gabby is a 2-year-old bully mix and weighs 33 pounds.

Mischievous Melanie loves hiding under a fleece blanket only to peek out when she senses a new friend coming her way. She would be nicely suited in a home with other cats, likely kids and who knows, perhaps even a dog or two. She is a 1-year-old tabby.

The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.

