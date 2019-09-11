DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in an assault that was reported at near the intersection of East Billy Farrow Highway and Auburn School Road.
Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect produced by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Forensic Art Unit.
The suspect is described as a light skin black male with a cross tattoo on his neck and well-defined jaw line. The suspect may also have injuries to his left shoulder and chest area.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Tarte at (843)398-4501 or (843)624-1061.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
