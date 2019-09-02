FLORENCE, S.C. – Cooks for Christ will sponsor a chicken bog benefit for Chip Hatchell of Florence on Sept. 12 at the West Florence Fire Station on Pine Needles Road in Florence.
Hatchell, 48, who is married and has two sons, is recovering from brain surgeries that followed a stroke he suffered in February. The stroke left him paralyzed on his left side.
He has been in the glass business for the past 25 years and has owned his own business, Trinity Auto Glass, for the past 15 years. In 2018 he began having medical problems, and his business suffered many losses. His family was led to believe he was developing multiple sclerosis.
In February, he suffered an ischemic stroke and is permanently paralyzed on his left side. After two major life-saving brain surgeries (a thrombectomy and a craniectomy) at MUSC in Charleston, scans show the right side of his brain is dead.
Hatchell has endured treatment at three rehabilitation facilities and three hospital admissions to MUSC in Charleston, and the medical bills are mounting. The family has large deductibles and needs help paying them off and purchasing quality home equipment down the road.
Hatchell was the family’s primary breadwinner. He and his family are members of NewSpring Church in Florence. They are former long-term members of the Florence Baptist Temple, where he and his wife, Michele, met through FBT's Florence Christian School. They have been together for 31 years and will be married 27 years this September. Their sons are Brayden and Brenden.
Hatchell requires 24/7 care, but the funds are not available. He is unable to stand alone or walk, and lots of rehabilitation will be required to retrain what's left of his brain. He needs home health physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, but his insurance carrier only allows 15 visits for the entire year. He is waiting on disability approval so he can receive the help and resources he needs.
Cooks for Christ is raising money to help with medical bills, physical therapy and living expenses.
For Hatchell’s benefit, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Drive-through lanes will be open for convenience, and a bake sale will be held all day. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.
Plates are $8 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates. To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to instructions on the form.
To donate, make checks payable to “Miracles4Chip.”
For additional information, contact Michele Hatchell at843-206-8792, Cathy Crawford at 843-992-0501 or Beverly McKee at 843-229-0348.
