FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be a blessing of the animals Sunday afternoon to mark the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
The blessing, sponsored by Cross & Crown Lutheran Church and St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, will take place at 3123 W. Palmetto St. on the labyrinth from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A pet food and blanket donation will be taken up to support Florence-area humane societies, and drawings for door prizes will be held following the service.
St. Francis is the patron saint of animals and the environment as well as Italy and founder of the Order of Friars Minor – the Franciscans.
For more information visit crossncrown.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.