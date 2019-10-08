Blessing of the Animals

About a dozen congregants of Cross & Crown Lutheran Church and St. Catherine's Episcopal Church turned out Sunday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2018, for the annual Blessing of the Animals conducted on Cross & Crown's Labyrinth.

 Cross & Crown Lutheran Church and St. Catherine's Episcopal Church

FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be a blessing of the animals Sunday afternoon to mark the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

The blessing, sponsored by Cross & Crown Lutheran Church and St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, will take place at 3123 W. Palmetto St. on the labyrinth from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A pet food and blanket donation will be taken up to support Florence-area humane societies, and drawings for door prizes will be held following the service.

St. Francis is the patron saint of animals and the environment as well as Italy and founder of the Order of Friars Minor – the Franciscans.

For more information visit crossncrown.org.

