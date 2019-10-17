FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council gave final approval to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes-agreement with McCall Farms that facilitates a $50 million investment in the county.
Upon the motion of Vice Chairman Willard Dorriety and a second by Councilman Jason M. Springs, the council gave final approval to Ordinance No. 4-2019/2020, which authorizes execution and delivery of the 30-year agreement with McCall Farms.
“Florence County is a great place to do business, as this announcement attests," County Council Chairman Waymon Mumford said. "The continued success of our industries means success for the county as a whole and for all of us who live and work here.”
The ordinances indicates that McCall Farms will be making a $50 million investment in the county and create an additional 200 jobs. However, a media advisory indicated that the company would be creating 140 new jobs.
McCall Farms, founded in 1838, is the South Carolina-based manufacturers of Margaret Holmes, Glory Foods, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts, Bruce’s Yams, Allens, Allens Popeye, Veg-All and Princella.
The expansion will allow the company to increase productivity for existing lines and to install new lines. The new facility is expected to be online by the second quarter of 2020.
“McCall Farms is excited to see our company expand in Florence County," co-owner Woody Swink said. "Our business has grown significantly over the last few years, and we have never been more appreciative of our employees and the customers who support us. We are proud to call South Carolina home, as our state provides an excellent business environment and our community has a dedicated workforce."
Swink also thanked state and local officials for their support that made the expansion possible.
“When a company like McCall Farms continues to grow within our borders, it shows that companies find the resources they need to be successful here," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "Every one of these jobs will have an impact on Florence County, and we thank this great company for their commitment to our state and we look forward to watching their continued success.”
McMaster said he is related to the Swinks at a campaign stop at the family farm last year.
“South Carolina has a long history in agribusiness, and today’s announcement by McCall Farms is another indication that sector is thriving," S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "We’re excited to congratulate the company on this latest expansion, and we look forward to seeing the impact these new jobs will have in Florence County.”
S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. of Florence said McCall Farms had been the backbone of agriculture in the area since it was founded in 1838.
“I’m proud that they continue to invest and expand in our hometown," Leatherman said. "This expansion will not only provide additional jobs for our citizens; it also allows them to continue to support our local farmers.”
“The Florence County Economic Development Partnership prides itself on the growth of existing industries," said Joe W. "Rocky" Pearce, chairman of Florence County Economic Development Partnership. "The continued growth of McCall Farms is a testament to the business climate that we have worked diligently to cultivate and maintain.”
Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said McCall Farms showed the strength and promise of Palmetto State agribusiness.
"This family business supports farmers and other workers throughout the Southeast, and puts Certified South Carolina food on South Carolina tables," he added.
The agreement calls for a three-step process to determine the fees McCall Farms will pay in lieu of ad valorem taxes, also known as property taxes.
The first step is to determine the fair market value of the economic development property for state income tax purposes. Then, an assessment ratio of 6% is used to determine the taxable value. The taxable value is then multiplied by 347.1 mills, the millage rate effective on June 30, 2019, which is the lowest permissible millage rate, according to the South Carolina Code.
In the agreement, the county also agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 50% of the required fee in lieu of taxes for years 1-10 of the investment and infrastructure credits of 25% of the required fee in lieu of taxes in years 11-30.
There also are clawback provisions that allow the county retroactively and prospectively to receive payments if McCall Farms fails to meet the investment – $50 million, 200 jobs – called for in the agreement.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $1.2 million set-aside grant to Florence County to assist with costs related to the project.
The council also approved two resolutions, No. 07-2019/20 and No. 8-2019/20, which designate two projects, currently designated Project Wealth and Project Star, as eligible to receive fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements.
The first reading of ordinances approving agreements with the companies involved in the two projects was also held Thursday.
Project Wealth is expected to result in a $4.141 million investment in the county, and it will create 22 new jobs.
The ordinances also call for the county create a joint industrial park with another county. The first reading of an ordinance creating a park with Darlington County was also held Thursday.
The agreement with Project Wealth calls for an agreed millage rate yet to be specified and a 6% assessment ratio.
The county also agrees to provide revenue credits of 20% for the first five years of the project and 10% for years 6-30 of the project.
The ordinance for Project Star was introduced by title only, so little is yet known about the company involved or the agreement between the company and the county.
County Administrator K.G."Rusty" Smith also informed the council Thursday of a recently received economic development administrative grant in the amount of $2.392 million that will provide needed infrastructure improvements for the construction of the Buc-EEs off Interstate 95's exit 170.
Buc-EEs is projected to create 170 new jobs and represents an investment of $35 million in private investment in the county.
Smith said he wanted to especially thank Johnny Brown, executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments, for his efforts in helping to secure the grant.
