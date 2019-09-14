FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence family has been left in the care of the Red Cross after a Saturday afternoon fire on Lawson Street.
Florence firefighters responded at 4:15 p.m. to 558 Lawson Street and arrived to find the kitchen on fire.
Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire beyond the kitchen and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent apartment.
The apartment, though, was left uninhabitable, said Battalion Chief Robert Holland.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.