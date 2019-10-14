FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence and the Pee Dee will host several watch parties for Tuesday's latest Democratic debate.
Pete Buttigieg's campaign will host a debate watch party at the campaign office located at 358 N. Cashua Dr. in Florence.
Businessman Andrew Yang's campaign will host a debate watch party at 909 West Palmetto St. in Florence.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign will host a debate watch party at the campaign office located at 912 W. Evans St in Florence.
Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign will host watch parties at the campaign office – 181 N. Dargan St. in Florence – as well as Coker University and 811 Blue Herron Cove in Dillon.
Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke's campaign will host a debate watch party at Southern Hops, located at 911 South Sunset Acres Lane in Florence.
Sen. Cory Booker's campaign will host a debate watch party at 912 White Pond Road in Florence.
The debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and will air on CNN. It is being held Westerville, Ohio.
