Pets of the week

Harmony, Priss and Prim are three of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Harmony is a 6-month-old beagle mix and a social butterfly. Harmony gets along fine with children and other dogs.
Priss and Prim are 14-week-old tabbies and both are friendly and playful.
The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.
