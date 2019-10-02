FLORENCE, S.C. – Asiya Jordan was remembered for her smile, kind heart and bright personality by friends and family Wednesday afternoon.
Asiya died last week in a car accident on McIver road. A celebration of life service was held Wednesday in the Wilson High school gym.
Friends and family members wore pink ribbons and several wore pink clothing in honor of Asiya. Pink was Asiya’s favorite color.
Longtime friend Alexis Lee said she’s never seen someone so bright and loving of everyone as Asiya was. Alexis said the two met in seventh grade at Williams Middle School, and they became close friends.
“She made an impact on everybody’s’ lives that she walked into,” Alexis said. “She had that smile. Oh, that smile. I love that smile. I just want everybody to know that she loved you guys no matter what, and we would always act the fool no matter where we went and people would always get mad at us, but that was our personality. I just didn’t help that. I’m crazy too."
Nicole Galishaw, a former teacher of Asiya’s, said Asiya was a bright light that brought hope, joy, peace and happiness into the room.
Galishaw said Asiya loved poetry, especially the works of Maya Angelou, so Galishaw decided to read the poem “When Great Trees Fall.”
Toward the end of the poem, Galishaw read “and when great souls die, after a period peace does blooms slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration, and our senses are restored, but never be the same. Yet they whisper to us. They existed. They existed. [She existed.] So we can be. We can be, and we can be better for she existed.”
Asiya’s stepfather, Yasin Jordan, remembered his daughter for her intelligence.
“Well, Nu Nu (Asiya) was an exceptional scholar,” he said. “It came easy to her. She even puzzled me in the second and third grade with questions I couldn’t answer, but it was easy for her.”
Asiya was a member of the Wilson High School Varisty Cheerleading Squad. During the service, the cheerleading squad read the “Cheerleader’s Prayer” and performed a cheer in honor of Asiya. The cheer performed by the squad was the last cheer Asiya taught the squad, according to Wilson High School cheerleader LeDasia Austin.
Asiya was crowned the 2019 Miss Pee Dee Teen, which is how she met Eliza Moore, the 2019 Miss Myrtle Beach. Eliza said she and Asiya felt as though they were not traditional pageant people. She said they thought it was no coincidence that God put them together and he was intentional with their friendship.
“Our purpose for the Miss Pee Dee organization wasn’t to wear a crown but to enrich our lives with a new family in the Miss Pee Dee organization,” Eliza said. “It sounds cliché, but honestly I can’t think of a more honest way to describe the relationship we had.”
Asiya aslo received the title of Miss Elk South Carolina and competed in the national pageant.
Cheveron Scott, grand esteemed leading knight of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World, said on behalf of his organization that Oct. 2 is now Asiya Arabia Jordan day in honor of her tireless efforts to improve the lives of others.
“It does not matter how long you have made it; it matters the quality of the life that you lived, and we are all here today because Asiya lived. Not because she died but because she lived,” Scott said.
