FLORENCE, S.C. – The new state-mandated voting machines are in place in Florence County.
Florence County Elections Commission executive director David Alford confirmed Thursday that the new machines have been delivered to Florence County and will be used for several elections in smaller municipalities and school districts in November.
According to the South Carolina Election Commission, the towns of Olanta, Scranton, Pamplico and Timmonsville, the city of Johnsonville and Florence County School Districts 4 (Timmonsville) and 5 (Johnsonville) have elections scheduled on Nov. 5.
“The other machines are long gone,” Alford said.
The state election commission also recently released a video demonstrating how to use the new machines.
The new system is similar to the old one in that a voter still selects choices on a touchscreen, but to begin the process, a voter is given a paper ballot that is inserted into the machine. Then, at the end, the voter is asked on the touch screen if he or she would like to print a copy of the ballot. When the voter selects yes, a paper copy is printed and then inserted into a counting machine.
The state election commission previously announced the award of a $51 million contract for a new statewide paper-based voting system on June 10 to Election Systems and Software (ES&S) DS200ExpressVote system. The new machines will replace machines that have been in place since 2004.
