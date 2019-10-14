FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson High School Alumni Association will sponsor its annual homecoming festivities this week through Sunday.
The theme for the 2019 homecoming is “It’s all about those Tigers: Heritage, Class, Pride.”
The festivities began with a bowling tournament on Sunday with a bowling tournament at Southgate Bowling Alley.
At 9 a.m. Friday, there will be a golf tournament at The Crossings Golf Club.
At 7:30 p.m., the Tigers' football team will face Hartsville High School at Memorial Stadium. There will be a block party at 8 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center with artists New Creations Band and Level 10.
On Saturday, the homecoming parade will be held 10 a.m. in downtown Florence, and the Tiger Fest will start at 12 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
On Saturday evening, Avand and Tru Sol will perform at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the even can be purchased at fmupac.org.
Festivities on Sunday will begin with the Hall of Fame breakfast in the Wilson High School commons area. The homecoming events will conclude with a gospel concert at 5 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
For more information about the Wilson High School Alumni Association homecoming events, visit whsaa.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.