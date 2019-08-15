FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence woman.
Patricia Hanna, 75, of 410 Cherokee Road, Florence, was last seen Monday on Santiago Drive, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Hanna is a white female about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. When last seen, she was possibly driving a white 2014 Mercedes Benz Sedan E, SC license plate RKH 711.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.