FLORENCE, S.C. – Amos Lee’s dream of owning her own dance studio is finally a reality.
She moved to Florence in 2013, but her dance studio dreams began much earlier, she said.
“My parents signed me up for dance classes when I was 3 years old, and I loved it,” Lee said. “I think I was about 10 years old when I had to write an essay about what I wanted to be when I grew up.”
Lee remembers writing about having her very own dance studio and being just like her dance teachers, who she said she loved and admired so much.
Now, 24 years later, her childhood dreams are coming true.
Dance Loud Dance Studio opened in June in at Extreme Fitness Gym with a temporary studio for summer classes.
Space inside Extreme Fitness Gym, at 1518 S. Meadors Farm Road (across from Farmers Home Furniture on Pamplico Highway), is being transformed into two studio rooms and an office.
Dancers between the ages of 3 and 64 have been enjoying classes in hip hop, tap, jazz, lyrical and ballet all summer, she said. Tap will be added in the fall, including a class for adults, who tapped growing up but who have no place to tap.
The dance studio’s debut season will coincide with the public school calendar from the end of August to the first week of June.
Amos is looking forward to the start of her first full season as a dance studio owner, and she is especially excited about the recital, which will be held on June 6 at the Florence Little Theatre. She said the adult tap class will be included in the recital line up.
One of her former dance instructors used the phrase “dance loud” frequently to encourage dances to go “bigger, better and give it all they’ve got.”
In addition to recreational classes for dancers of all ages, Lee is forming a competitive dance company called Dance Loud Moving Company.
As she was growing up, Lee said she was a part of the Karavan Moving Company, named after the dance instructor/owner.
When she decided to open her own studio, Lee said she knew immediately the name she would give to her most dedicated and determined dancers.
She blended something from both of the dance studios she attended that made a long-lasting impression on her.
Lee said she believes that dancing is a great way for children to exercise their minds and bodies while having fun and building confidence. She loves watching her students work hard and get better at what they love to do.
Lee said she is so thrilled to call Florence home and to make Florence the city of her dreams.
She grew up in Myrtle Beach and received a degree in musical theater from Coastal Carolina.
She lives with her “very large" Rottweiler named Tonka.
“He is 130 pounds of awesome,” she said, “but he doesn’t dance.”
Registration for the 2019-2020 season is open. For more information on registration, class offerings and class videos, check out Dance Loud Dance Studio on Facebook.