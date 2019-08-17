BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- One pedestrian died and a second was injured when they were struck by a pickup truck near Bennettsville Friday night.
The 9:55 p.m. crash happened on US 15/401 near Shuford Street when the north-bound Ford F-150 struck the two north-bound pedestrians, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The second pedestrian was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Southern said.