FLORENCE, S.C. – The 20th annual McLeod Health Foundation’s Evening of Hope to benefit McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was held at the Florence Little Theater on Thursday night. It gave cancer survivors a chance to tell their stories of hope and inspiration while raising money for the HOPE Fund.
Proceeds from the evening benefit HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday).
Robin Aiken, chair of the Hope Fund Advisory Committee, said the event was conceived during the time when her sister had pancreatic cancer. She lived in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and was treated in a North Carolina hospital, Aiken said. “My family became aware of a cancer patient program at that hospital,” Aiken said.
The program helped patients similar to the way the HOPE Fund works.
She said her family was able to do what was needed to care of her sister, but she said others were not so lucky. The program took care of things like of transportation for families while taking treatments and medications, she said.
She said she brought the idea to the foundation’s board, which wanted to wait until the Cancer Center opened. The HOPE Fund was started in 2014, about the same time as the Cancer Center at McLeod opened.
“I did it for my sister,” she said.
She said she looks back and can’t believe all they have done in the five years since the HOPE Fund was started.
“Tonight is our largest fundraiser,” she said. She said the money raised allows the Hope Fund to take care of non-medical needs of cancer patients. She said the fund serves cancer patients in 11 counties.
The McLeod Evening of Hope last year raised more than $132,000 for the HOPE Fund and is on course to do even more this year.
“I think for me the most important thing that has happened (since we started HOPE Fund) is that we now have a full time HOPE coordinator,” Aiken said. “She interviews every single cancer patient to determine the needs. She said this has resulted in uncovering more needs.”
Cancer survivors sharing their stories of courage, hope and triumph at the event were Duane Adams, Jerald Altman, Grace DuBose, Fred Graham, Dr. Bill Hazelwood, Roddy Huntley, Kimberly Hyman, Danny King, Harry Moran, Burnadene Kelley-Newman, Zenobia Perkins, Lisa Sims, Don Simmons, Tommy Stokes and Melissa Tyner.
Included in the entertainment was a special request song by Dr. Hazelwood, who is known to sing to his patients. He sang “Moon River.”
In talking about his cancer journey, Hazelwood said he had a cough and was encouraged to have an X-ray. A mass was found. He said he knew exactly what it was.
He said he was scared like everyone else who is given the cancer diagnoses.
“I was upset because I wasn’t in control,” he said.
He said it made a big difference that he was able to be treated at McLeod’s Cancer Center.
Cancer survivor Burnadene Kelley-Newman also sang with her three daughters. She is a breast cancer survivor.
Harry Moran said he was a two-time cancer survivor. The first was in 1997. He had colon cancer. Twenty-one years later he had cancer in both lungs.
He said the HOPE Fund is a vehicle for life for some cancer patients. He encouraged those attending to give.
Judy Bibbo, vice president of cancer services at McLeod, said the Evening of Hope connects the community and the patients. She said it also connects the caregivers and the patient’s support group.
She said it is a time they get to come together as one.
“We are an extended family,” she said.
She said having an Evening of Hope enables McLeod to provide care for patients that are part of its mission.
She said it helps ensure that every patient gets the same level of care, the best care possible.
She said there are six oncologists and three radiation oncologists providing treatment to cancer patients at McLeod. She said there are many others physicians who help support and care for cancer patients.
“I’ve been a nurse for a long, long time,” Bibbo said. She said it is an honor and a privilege to work with the team at McLeod.
Other performers included Rhodes and Elise Elliott; KFA Dance Company; Kerri Roberts; Garrett Graham and Michael Lindley; Kevin Miller and Rebecca Thompson.
