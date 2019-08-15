DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington firefighters for the next couple of weeks will be conducting fire hydrant tests as part of its annual fire rating review.
"We ask all citizens to understand that these test are required annually by ISO for our insurance rating system that affects each home and business fire insurance premiums in the city," Darlington Fire Chief Pat Kavanaugh said in a release on the program.
"Citizens may experience some discoloration in the water lines after testing is performed. We ask you to allow your water to run a few minutes to help clear it up," according to the release. "Please contact the city water department if the water does not clear up in 3-5 minutes at 843-398-4040."