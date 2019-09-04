EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Thursday's storm event will start at approximately 7 a.m. with the arrival of tropical-storm-force winds.
Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens told county department heads that, based on the 2 p.m. Hurricane Dorian update, winds probably will reach tropical storm force in Florence County at roughly 7a.m. and will wind down at approximately 5 a.m. Friday. The peak wind time probably will be between 5 and 9 p.m.
"Florence County is 805 square miles, so wind speed at one end of the county will be different than it is in others," Owens said.
Owens said peak wind speeds in Florence probably will be an estimated 45 mph and higher in the southern areas of the county, with Johnsonville likely to experience 55 mph wind gusts.
Hurricane Dorian is moving forward at 9 mph, with top sustained winds of 109 mph, Owens said. That’s good news for the Pee Dee.
"The lower that wind speed is, the better for us," he said.
Owens said the county will open two shelters – one in the northern end of the county and one in the southern end.
"These shelters are not necessary to support the coastal evacuations," Owens said. "In listening to both Horry and Deorgetown County speak earlier today, both of them are well below their shelter capacity. Horry County has five shelters open and Georgetown has two, and none of them are anywhere close to being full."
The shelters will be there to support Florence County residents, he said.
The county has made 8,000 sandbags, and the sand with which to fill them is available at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex.
"We've not see the volume of people we saw during (Hurricane) Florence. We think that kind of indicates that most of the citizens don't see this as a major flood event or a major flood threat," Owens said.
"I would have to agree that they are correct. Based on the rainfall amounts we saw projected by the National Weather Service and that our streams are below where they normally are, we are in a drought or just coming out of a drought. We will not be fearful of a flood."
That doesn't preclude flash flood issues where rainfall backs up and causes flash flooding, Owens said.
The county's EOC will staff up and go to 24-hour operations for the duration of the storm, starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, Owens said.
At that point it will be staffed with representatives of first-responder agencies and other departments as well as twice the usual number of communications officers in anticipation of more dispatch traffic, Owens said.
Florence County offices will be closed Thursday. A decision about Friday will depend on the degree of damage it receives Thursday, Owens said.
