FLORENCE, S.C. – Sen. Lindsey Graham will be making a stop in Florence.
Ray Kingsbury, membership chairman of the Florence County Republican Party, confirmed Thursday that Graham will be appearing for a breakfast meet-and-greet from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Palmetto Room at 1803 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
Graham, a Republican, is running for re-election to the United States Senate in 2020. He faces Republican Dwayne Buckner and Democrats Jamie Harrison and Gloria Tinubu in the race.
He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
Graham currently serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in psychology and law. After graduating from law school, Graham served in the judge advocate general corps of the Air Force. Graham was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 serving from 1993 to 1995. He ran for and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1994. Graham won re-election in 1996, 1998, and 2000.
