FLORENCE, S.C. – The Power Comicon will return to the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing Technology Center at Florence-Darlington Technical College from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The fall comicon, hosted by Power Comics, will cost $10 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. There will be comics, toys and costume apparel available for purchase.
A cosplay contest for all ages will also take place during the comicon with $1,000 in cash and prizes.
Several artists will be at the event, including Sanford Greene, Jose Verese, Bill McKay, Ernie Suggs, Mike Hoffman, Eliot Fernandez and Gregbo Watson.
There will also be several vendors, such as Captains Comics and Toys, Legends Comics, Galactic Comics, Player’s Choice, Imaginations and more.
The SIMT Center is located at 1951 Pigsah Road.
For more information, visit powercomicon.com.
