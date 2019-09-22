LAKE CITY, S.C. – One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Saturday night following a shooting in Lake City.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Police officers we’re dispatched to a residence on Peachtree Street. Officers found one gunshot victim. The victim was transported to McLeod Hospital in Florence for treatment.
It was not known Sunday morning if the victim has been released from the hospital, according to a Lake City Police news release.
Lake City police officers and investigators are investigating the incident.
