FLORENCE, S.C. – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in Florence on Friday that health care may be the biggest issue in the presidential campaign.
Sanders is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.
Sanders, who announced his campaign on Feb. 19, visited Williamsburg Regional Hospital and a school in Kingstree for tours before holding a Medicare-for-all town hall in Florence Friday afternoon.
The Williamsburg hospital was devastated by flooding in 2015 and must now operate out of mobile units behind the unused main building. Sanders said the employees had performed a miracle in keeping the facility open.
“We need to have a health care system that guarantees health care to all, that protects rural hospitals in a way that we don’t have right now,” Sanders said.
Sanders said he had talked to a lot of students and teachers during his tour of the school.
“What’s happening here is happening all across rural America,” Sanders said. “Schools are struggling to find good, quality teachers, pay them a living salary, be able to [work] with the special needs kids.”
Sanders was introduced at the town hall by his national campaign co-chairs Nina Turner and Congressman Ro Khanna from California, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, state Rep. Terry Alexander, and Dr. Alexander Federer.
Wukela and Alexander have endorsed Sanders in the race.
Sanders spoke for just over 20 minutes at the town hall, devoting the around the first two minutes to thanking those that introduced him, around a minute and 30 seconds criticizing President Donald Trump, about a minute outlining his campaign approach of “us not me,” and several minutes outlining his views on taking on the “corporate power structure” which he said includes Wall Street, insurance industry, pharmaceutical industry, fossil fuel industry, military-industrial complex, and the prison-industrial complex before getting to his Medicare for all plan.
Sanders called Trump “the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” “a pathological liar,” “someone who changes his views every single day on important issues,” someone “who makes policy by tweets,” a “racist,” a “sexist,” a “homophobe,” a “xenophobe,” a “religious bigot,” and said the 45th president was “trying to enrich himself in a corrupt way as president of the United States.”
“You would think that you’d be busy enough being president without having to try to make more money for your real estate company,” Sanders said. “But, apparently that is not the case for Mr. Trump.”
Sanders also said Trump was trying to get reelected by dividing the country into groups based on skin color and location of birth.
Turning to health care, Sanders said it may be an issue of more concern than any other issue out there.
“There is only one major country on earth that does not guarantee health care to all people as a human right,” Sanders said. “And you are living in that country. As president, I intend to end that international embarrassment.”
Sanders said people in the United States spend twice as much on health care as do the people of any other major country on earth. He said the spending would suggest the United States should have the best health care system but yet health care outcomes, in many ways, were worse.
“If I bought a car for $50,000 and you bought a car for $25,000, I have every reason to believe my car is going to be twice as good as your car,” Sanders said.
He said 87 million Americans were uninsured or underinsured. Sanders said 30,000 people die in the United States each year because they cannot afford to go to the doctor. One out of five Americans, he said, cannot afford to fill their prescriptions. Sanders said he recently went to Canada with some diabetic people and paid 1/10 of what they would have paid for insulin in the United States. He added that 500,000 people go bankrupt every year because they were diagnosed with cancer, heart disease, or Alzheimer’s disease.
Sanders outlined a bill he has proposed that would lead to Medicare for all within four years of passage. He said there would be a tax for some at the very highest levels of income but the tax would be less than most people are paying for their health insurance costs now.
The senator also took over 13 minutes of questions including one from Dr. Ivan Chernev about the potential of a single-payer system to cause a reduction in the number of doctors.
Chernev said he was from Canada but moved to the United States, like many other doctors, to receive a higher salary 20 years ago.
Sanders said it was not accurate that Canada had been drained of doctors.
There are some studies and articles on the internet that “bust” the myth that doctors are leaving Canada in droves for greener pastures.
“If you look at how people feel about the Canadian system, they are far, far, far more positive about the Canadian system than they are about the American system,” Sanders said.
He brought the issue back to the price of drugs in Canada versus the United States.
“To answer your question: Of course we need to pay our physicians well,” Sanders said. “Right now, we have physicians that are not paid well enough. Those are primary care physicians. There are some physicians, who in some cases, are paid maybe too much. What we need to do is make sure in rural America and in urban America we get the doctors to practice in those areas through various types of incentives.”
Sanders said he did not accept the basis of the question. He added that America needed more doctors and nurses in medically underserved areas.
“There’s some challenges,” Sanders said at the hospital in Kingstree. “The program that we are fighting for would be very useful and important for this area.”
Sanders’ platform includes raising the minimum wage to $15 and a MediCare-for-all single payer health care system, free tuition to public colleges and universities.
“I think a lot of what we’re talking about would be particularly beneficial to a lot of struggling communities like this one,” Sanders said in Kingstree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.