LAKE CITY, S.C. — The 65th annual South Carolina Tobacco Festival ended with a bang Saturday with a fireworks show.
The sights, sounds, and smells of the festivities wafted into the night air as a few hundred people enjoyed the annual Beach Blast that featured the band Jim Quick & Coastline. Friday night’s music was provided by the Lake City band Wet Nose Dog.
Maibritt Philipp of Lake City, a regular at the Farmers Market in the ACL Building in Lake City on Thursdays, was among the vendors at the South Carolina Tobacco Festival on Saturday. "Crafty Maibritt" offers honey-based products, elderberry syrup, herbal teas, knitted and crocheted hats and more.
Tony Epps served up grilled chicken and children enjoyed the animals of the petting zoo, carnival rides and face painting.
The Eastern Carolina Mustang Club conducted a car show and runners competed in the 2019 Swamp Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.