FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon on McIver Road just west of North Irby Street.
The 12:15 p.m. crash happened when a 2004 Nissan Altima ran off the right side of the road, the driver lost control of the car, it spun back across the road and was hit broadside by a 2013 Dodge that was traveling the opposite direction, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Altima, a Wilson High School student, died in the crash while the minivan driver was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
"When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us," said Florence One School Superintendent Richard O'Malley. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the students at this incredibly difficult time."
The school will have additional counselors on hand Friday.
All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Collins said.
The Florence County Coroner's office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
