PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary and Middle School will soon be growing thanks to a grant for raised garden beds from Duke Energy.
Over the summer Duke employees built eight raised beds and delivered them to the school, according to a release from the school.
After that Hannah-Pamplico's football team donated sweat and muscles to shovel organic top soil into the beds.
All the beds lack now are seeds and patience, according to the release.
"The beds are up for 'adoption' for the 2019-2020 school year by any group of teachers, staff members, or community organizations who would like to show off their green thumbs," according to the release.
The raised garden is located behind the school's library.