FLORENCE, S.C. – Duke Energy has 9,000 of its personnel ready to respond to damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.
Duke will relocate 4,000 extra personnel from 23 states and Canada to respond to the storm damage in the Carolinas in addition to the 5,000 personnel already on the ground, Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for the company, said Tuesday afternoon .
Florence, he added, was a strategic location and would be a temporary location for arriving crews to wait out the storm and begin damage assessment and repairs.
Florence is located at the intersection of two major highways: Interstate 95 and I-20, providing access to routes going north-south and east-west. Also, there are several U.S. and state highways providing access to the coast and the interior of the Palmetto State wherever damage is.
“We will have plenty of resources to respond,” he said.
The company, Mosier said, has been holding back on sending resources to the coast to see where the storm is going to go.
Hurricane Dorian has had a highly variable track, but now it appears the storm will follow the Gulf Stream parallel to the coast and remain offshore. The storm still is likely to cause some damage, especially closer to the coast.
“There will be a large contingent of folks arriving in Florence tomorrow [Wednesday],” Mosier said.
Most of those personnel are expected to be housed at the Florence Center. Another location will be the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Last year, during Hurricane Florence, these locations were also used for this purpose along with Darlington Raceway which housed most of the trucks for the personnel to use.
However, Mosier said the company was not sure if it was going to be able to use the race track again this time.
The track hosted two NASCAR races last weekend.
South Carolina’s electric cooperatives are also preparing for the storm.
“As soon as it appears a storm will affect our state, we activate a long-standing, formal agreement known as a mutual aid agreement among the state’s cooperatives and with multiple surrounding states,” Nick Adams, the director of compliance at the state association of electric cooperatives, said in a news release. “We’re in contact with a number of nearby states and have crews ready to roll as soon as a cooperative requests assistance.”
Electric cooperative power crews in the following states will assist South Carolina co-ops should the need arise: Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas. Twenty line workers from Kentucky will leave home this morning on their way to Black River Electric Cooperative in Sumter.
“We’ll also be able to utilize in-state co-op crews — those in the upper part of the state that will likely not see significant problems from Dorian,” Adams said.
The mutual aid agreements — which specify the previously determined terms of assistance — reassure local electric co-op operations directors that they will have the help they need when they need it.
“The basic plans for disaster response are always up to date,” said Adams, who coordinates repair crew needs among cooperatives. “So, several days out from a storm, we initiate conference calls among the co-ops in this state and among state co-op coordinators like me across the Southeast.”
Television, internet and home phone provider Spectrum is also preparing for the storm.
“We’re positioning staff, vehicles, fuel, generators and materials so we can respond to this storm, and we have the ability to mobilize additional staff and resources if needed for restoration,” said Patrick Paterno, the director of public relations in the Carolina region for Spectrum.
