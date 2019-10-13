DARLINGTON, S.C. – A man in Darlington County faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway.
Donnie R. Mumford was arrested by investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary reports were that an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun, striking her, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The victim, who was transported to a hospital, received a non-life-threatening wound and is expected to record.
In addition to attempted murder, Mumford is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon of a convicted violent felon and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Mumford, who was transported to a different hospital, now remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
No other injuries were reported.
