FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Coward man faces two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of second-degree burglary following an incident earlier in September at MUSC on Pamplico Highway.
About 11 a.m. Florence Police responded to a complaint of children left alone in a vehicle at the hospital, according to a release from the agency.
Upon arrival officers found two children under the age of six alone in an unattended vehicle, according to the release.
David Michael Jones,20, 4027 Frick Drive, No. 11, Coward, the children’s father, was later located in a restricted access are in the hospital and detained without incident, according to the release.
Both Jones and the children were evaluated at the hospital and the children were released to family members.
Following an investigation Jones was arrested Monday and is currently in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to the center's Web site.
