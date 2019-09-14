FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore knows firsthand what it’s like to be homeless.
Gibson-Hye Moore shared her story about being homeless in an email sent after the city council meeting Monday. The meeting featured the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the headquarters of the House of Hope to allow for the construction of 12 tiny houses on the property at 1020 W. Darlington St.
She said her father died during her sophomore year of college. Her mother died during her senior year. Soon, she found herself being evicted from her apartment.
“I was depressed and confused but was determined to continue my studies,” Gibson-Hye Moore said. “I worked part time, but my salary wasn’t enough to pay the rent and utilities. A few months after my mother’s death, I was evicted from our apartment and was homeless.”
Gibson-Hye Moore said she refused to drop out of college and move to the South with her grandmother. She did not yet know she was adopted and had relatives living in New York.
Her first night of being homeless, Gibson-Hye Moore said, she rode the subway all night.
“I was alone and confused,” she said. “I didn’t attend classes that next morning, but instead walked the streets of New York City all day trying to figure out what I was going to do. I had to complete school, so I knew giving up was not an option.”
Eventually, Gibson-Hye Moore threw her pride to the side and asked a friend if she could stay with the friend’s mother.
Her friend’s mom agreed.
“I slept on their living room sofa for a few months until I graduated and got a full-time job,” she said. “I tried not to eat much, because I needed the money for transportation and bills.
“Even though I didn’t have it as hard as some of the homeless individuals that I encounter every day, I understand their plight and know that many of our homeless individuals and/or families in Florence are just looking for the same opportunity that I once searched for – redemption.”
Given her experience, Gibson-Hye Moore is one of the strongest backers of the proposed project by the House of Hope.
“By working together, we can all help make it happen,” she said. “There’s a plan to build 24 little houses on Darlington Street on property owned by House of Hope. The little houses will afford some individuals now in shelters and some on the street an opportunity to transition back into mainstream society and again become productive citizens of the Florence community.”
Bryan Braddock, director of the House of Hope, confirmed the House of Hope is considering the construction of a village of 12 tiny houses next door to its headquarters at 1020 W. Darlington St. in Florence.
Phase I of the project would include the construction of 12 sponsored houses for women and children. Each of the 12 houses would have a full bath, a bed, a pull-out couch, a dorm-style refrigerator, a microwave and a sink.
In response to a question by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. “Buddy” Brand II, Braddock estimated the houses would be 16 feet by 20 feet for a total square footage of 320. He said this was about the size of a hotel room.
Each house could house, depending on the zoning, three or four people, Braddock said.
The project is loosely patterned after a project in Easley called Opportunity Village.
Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin recommended the inclusion of a second door in case of fire.
Braddock said the House of Hope would consider the idea.
The houses would fill a gap in the care of Florence’s homeless.
Braddock also said, in response to a question from Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily, that the length of time in the 12 tiny houses would between 12 and 18 months to provide families the opportunity to save up money and to make a smoother transition.
Braddock said there are emergency shelters, including the House of Hope’s Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, that take people in for up to 30 days. There is also a long-term facility that accepts only men.
“In the past, we had a long-term facility that we would deem transitional housing for women and children,” Braddock said. “Because of the communal setting [of that facility], there was a lot of cross-parenting. It was very difficult to maintain the integrity of the family and the relationship of the women with their children, especially husband, wife and children.”
Also, it can be difficult for a family that’s homeless to save the resources needed to move into an apartment or other traditional housing.
Another advantage of putting the village next to the House of Hope headquarters is the ease of access to counseling and case-management services, Braddock said.
Gibson-Hye Moore pointed out that more men are getting custody of their children now. The project, she said, could help provide housing for homeless men who have custody of their children.
The matter of rezoning the campus of the House of Hope’s headquarters was before the city council on Monday.
One of the first matters the House of Hope must complete is to change the zoning of its headquarters. To that end, it has asked the Florence City Council to approve a zoning change from IL (Light Industrial) to CA (Campus).
Braddock also said the House of Hope has considered the idea of tiny houses previously but found the idea to be cost-prohibitive because of the kitchen. He said the addition of a kitchen necessitated the inclusion of a firewall, a secondary door and a washer and dryer, driviving up costs.
By moving to campus zoning, the kitchen is removed.
Braddock said the House of Hope’s current headquarters is home to a commercial kitchen and dining room. There are also plans, he said, for a place to wash clothes and place for children to be able to play.
The city planning commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the zoning change at its August meeting.
The Florence City Council approved the zoning change upon first reading at its September meeting unanimously. Gibson-Hye Moore made the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Glynn Willis.
The matter probaly will be before the council at its October meeting for a second and final reading.
Braddock said the House of Hope had some funds from another project that didn’t get off the ground that it could use to start — assuming the reallocation is approved by the House of Hope’s board — to work on infrastructure improvements such as electrical, plumbing, fencing, security and other site preparations.
Next, there will be the matter of raising the funds through sponsorships and volunteer work to build the 12 houses. Each house will cost approximately $12,000 to $15,000. The House of Hope is fundraising for this and also asking for a commitment of $200 per month for two years.
The House of Hope would like to see volunteer groups such as church groups, civic groups, businesses and others become involved in the construction.
According to Braddock, the project could begin in earnest in the spring of 2020.
