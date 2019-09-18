FLORENCE, S.C. -- Susan Boyer, New York Times bestselling author, will speak at the Drs. Bruce and Lee Library Thursday at 6 p.m.
Known for creating strong characters and textured descriptions, her novels have a readership that covers the United States.
Her latest book, Lowcountry Boomerang, part of her Liz Talbot series of mystery novels, was published two weeks ago.
Boyer’s newest novel is expected to add to her growing prestige as a novelist with excellent early reader reviews. Boyer’s past mysteries have been honored with distinguished literary including both the Daphne Award for Excellence and the Agatha Award.
Her series is set in Stella Maris, an island created by Boyer that lies very close to Charleston.
In a review of her work, Oline Cogdill of the South Florida Sun Sentinel said, “Boyer deftly shapes characters with just enough idiosyncrasies … while infusing her lighthearted plot with an insightful look at families.”
The publisher, Henery Press, identifies itself as publishing “… mostly mysteries with a focus on the cozier side of life: cozies with a hook, … an edge, …humor, and … adventure.”
Books will be available for purchase before and after the presentation. The author will be available for autographs.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Florence County Library and is free and open to the public.
Program begins at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
