FLORENCE, S.C. -- One lane of Interstate 95 northbound at the Great Pee Dee River will be shut down for repairs Tuesday.
"The left lane will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. and will be in place while crews perform work with equipment in close proximity to the travel lane for repairs to be made. Repairs are expected to be completed by late afternoon, weather permitting," according to an SCDOT release on the work.
A marked detour will be in place to relieve some of the traffic congestion.
The posted detour route will be I-95 North to Exit 170 (SC 327) to US76/301 to US 301 to SC 38 to I-95 North Exit 181.
Motorists traveling along the northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction.