MARION, S.C. – The next meeting of the Pee Dee Genealogical Society is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the conference center of the Marion Fire Station across from Richardson Funeral Home on Senator Gasque Road in Marion. The public is invited.
The program will feature guest speaker Dusty Owens on the topic “Will the real Colonel John Baxter Please Stand Up?”
Owens is a Florence native and seventh-generation South Carolinian. He is a 13th-generation American with his earliest ancestors landing at the Jamestown Colony in 1638.
Dusty and his wife, Dianne Owens, have been married 39 years with two children and three grandchildren. Both are descendants of soldiers who served under the command of Gen. Francis Marion in the American Revolution along the Great Pee Dee River and ultimately in other areas of South Carolina and lower North Carolina.
Dusty Owens works for Florence County as supervisor of the Emergency Management Department, 911 Center and the Public Safety Radio System. He served more than 20 years in the enlisted and officer ranks of the U.S. Army and South Carolina National Guard, retiring as a major.
Owens is described as a lifelong amateur historian with a special interest in the southern campaign of the American Revolution.
