HEMINGWAY, S.C. – An ordinance permitting mobile food vendors in Hemingway was passed unanimously on first reading by the town council Thursday night.
The ordinance will require a second reading before it becomes law. It would, among other things, “diminish conflicts between brick and mortar restaurants, furthering public safety, health and general welfare, and harmonious development.”
The ordinance “establishes standards for mobile food vendors that encourages a variety of food and dining choices” in Hemingway and is not applicable to peddlers and mobile food units approved for special events. Special event participation is covered by the town’s permitting process.
A copy of the full ordinance is available at Town Hall.
Council members discussed the possibility of two coming events for the town. One, a street-dance and chili cook-off on Nov. 9, would be sponsored by the town and paid for with hospitality tax money.
The second event, planned in early December, would be sponsored and paid for by the Williamsburg Hometown Chamber of Commerce and local business owners. The town’s Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 8.
Appearing before council to speak on behalf of funding for their respective programs were Ellen Hamilton with the Pee Dee Coalition and Denis Santoro, a Williamsburg County Community activist.
The council also unanimously selected the CPA firm of Sheheen, Hancock, and Godwin LLC, to become the town’s auditing agency.
The town receives bill after bill, said Administrator Joe Lee, and though he hates to bring another costly concern before council, the outpatient building at the edge of town, owned by the city, is in need of roof repairs.
Lee said he hopes to bring to council members bids from several roofers. He said the leaks followed the recent rains caused by Hurricane Dorian that brushed the South Carolina coast.
A public hearing to discuss the mobile food vendor ordinance, the raising of water and sewer rates and the upcoming use of a USDA rural development grant will be scheduled, Lee said.
