FLORENCE, S.C. – A new restaurant has opened on East Palmetto Street, across from the S.C. Highway Department.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce took place Monday morning for Qulture Bistro at 3027 E. Palmetto St., which celebrated the restaurant’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Consuelo Casey was joined by chamber ambassadors for the celebration.
Casey said this was her first day of operation.
Casey said she is the” home of the “deep-fried deviled egg and the fat boy salad.”
Other menu items include Shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, grilled salmon, burgers, beef and turkey; wings and other daily specials.
Casey said she thinks she has a great location and great food.
She said there will be live music every Friday night.
Casey wanted to bring her skills in the entertainment business together with her cooking skills to provide a restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere that represents entertainment, art and food.
Casey said she has been in the entertainment business for approxmately 17 years as a booking agent. She represents all music genres, ghost writers and producers.
“I am a cultural person,” said Casey.
Casey has ties to the Pee Dee. She went to high school in Latta, and her mother, Lutherine Williams, is a judge in Dillon County.
Restaurant hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.
For additional information, call 843-407-6302.
