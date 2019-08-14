FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been charged with second-degree assault and battery following an Aug. 6 incident at his 3604 East King Henry Drive residence.
Kelvin Anderson Mitchell, 46, was arrested Tuesday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
"On or about August 6, 2019 at his residence Mitchell is alleged to have fondled the private parts of a female victim," according to the release.
He is currently free on $5,000 bond, according to the release.
Under South Carolina law, Assault and Battery (second degree) is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2500.00 or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both, according to the release.