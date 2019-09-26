FLORENCE, S.C. – Henry Timrod Elementary School’s Michelle McBride was named the Florence One Schools Principal of the Year for the 2019-20 year.
“I am so honored that our school is receiving this award,” McBride said. “It is truly not about me. It’s about everything that we do in these four walls when we come in on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”
Students filled the school’s cafeteria, and teachers, support staff and food service workers lined the walls. McBride’s family also joined for the announcement.
Everyone cheered and applauded as McBride received the trophy and flowers.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said McBride was recognized by her colleagues during the announcement.
“I think this is a huge honor just being recognized by my colleagues and staff,” McBride said. “I can’t say enough about the support I get from my colleagues, the superintendent and district office staff.”
McBride also received a $10,000 award for the school.
"This is truly a great surprise," McBride said about the award. "This goes to show that when you work hard that you are given incentives for your hard work."
McBride said the money will be used to help make the school better.
One student shared her thoughts on the school and members of the Wilson High School Tiger Pride Band and dance team performed during the celebration.
Assistant Principal Elizabeth Jackson said she is very proud of McBride and is happy to be under her leadership.
“It’s an honor to be under her leadership,” Jackson said. “She is a true instructional leader, and I’ve been here 28 years. We’re just a good fit; we have a good team.”
McBride is in her eighth year at Timrod Elementary.
The school has received several accolades during her time at the school, including the National Beta School of Merit award, according to a district announcement.
McBride is now able to vie for the title of South Carolina Principal of the Year through the South Carolina Administrators’ Principal of the Year awards program.
