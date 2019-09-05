HEMINGWAY, S.C. – More than 60 people took shelter at Pleasant Hill Elementary School as Hurricane Dorian moved up the South Carolina coast.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School is one of several American Red Cross shelters open across the Pee Dee.
Residents from all over the area stayed at the shelter, according to volunteer Kathy McWilliams.
Alan Lorde, a Georgetown resident, said was shuttled to the shelter as the storm began.
“I’m glad I went when I did because the wind was picking up pretty strong,” Lorde said.
Da’Niyah Fenely and Da’Vajah Battle, students at Georgetown High School, arrived at the shelter at 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The two said their family decided to come to the shelter because they didn’t want to be without power.
McWilliams is volunteering on her first deployment with the American Red Cross.
She said she has lost her home two times – once to a fire and once to Hurricane Hugo – and that is why she decided to volunteer with American Red Cross.
“I want to give back to my community because I know what it’s like to go through disasters,” McWilliams said. “The Red Cross means everything to me because we don’t just do blood drives, we help people on so many levels.”
McWilliams said it has been a blessing for her to volunteer at the shelter.
Pleasant Hill Elementary has served as a shelter during several storms, said Principal Teddy Graham. The school has been equipped with an emergency generator, storm shutters and other facility features, he said.
“I don’t remember a year that we didn’t open as a shelter in this building,” Graham said.
Graham said the elementary school’s custodial staff and cafeteria staff has been at the school making sure the facility is clean and food is prepared for those staying in the shelters. He also said a district staff member has been at the school for the shelter.
“We made sure that we tried to support the Red Cross, DSS and DHEC as they run the shelter,” Graham said. “We’re just here to make sure that they have everything and make sure we make all the space available to them.”
