Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **DORIAN WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 120 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 60 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 32.8N 78.9W - STORM INTENSITY 110 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 8 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN REMAINS A STRONG HURRICANE AS IT TRACKS SLOWLY NORTH OFF THE COAST OF SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA. DORIAN WILL TURN TO THE NORTHEAST LATER THIS AFTERNOON, AND WILL PASS VERY CLOSE TO CAPE FEAR TONIGHT. THE RISK OF HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL INCREASE ACROSS THE REGION, INCLUDING DAMAGING WINDS, LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE INUNDATION, FLASH FLOODING, STRONG RIP CURRENTS, AND SEVERE BEACH EROSION. ADDITIONALLY, DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS THE ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS. HEAVY RAINFALL WILL ENHANCE THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ENHANCED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS IS LIKELY, WITH SEVERAL POTENTIALLY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE WILL BE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. SOME LOCATIONS MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - INUNDATION IS LIKELY TO IMPACT VULNERABLE HOMES ALONG TIDAL CREEKS AND WATERWAYS FARTHER INLAND. - DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES WILL LIKELY BECOME IMPACTED BY THE STORM SURGE. SURGE WATERS WILL CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. - LARGE SECTIONS OF COASTAL ROADS WILL BECOME FLOODED, OR WASH-OUT ALTOGETHER. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS EXPECTED WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. SANDS FROM DISPLACED DUNES WILL LIKELY DEPOSIT ONTO THE BARRIER ISLAND ROADS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS POSSIBLE. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED INLAND. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS SOME NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. DEBRIS IS POSSIBLE IN THE WATERWAYS AND OTHER NAVIGABLE CHANNELS. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE UNFOLDING ACROSS THE AREA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND NUMEROUS RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. CREEKS AND DITCHES WILL FLOOD AND MAY CONTAIN STRONG CURRENTS. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER MANY STRUCTURES, AND SOME MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE. SOME ROAD SCOURS OR COMPLETE ROAD FAILURES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SINKHOLES. MANY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD, AND MAY BE IMPACTED BY FLOWING WATER. MANY ROAD AND LOW-LYING BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE POSSIBLE WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED AWAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS.THE DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. FLOOD WATERS MAY BE POLLUTED AND CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM LIFE- THREATENING WIND HAVING EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - TORNADOES CAN RIP ROOFS FROM HOMES, DESTROY MOBILE HOMES, CAUSE TREES TO BECOME SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, FLIP CARS AND BOATS. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE DAMAGE. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL HAZARDOUS WINDS DIMINISH AND FLOOD WATERS ABATE. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: CONTINUE TO KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE WELL CHARGED FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT MORE SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT OVERLOAD COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS WITH IDLE CHATTER. DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE. WITHIN THE EYE, WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY TEMPORARILY IMPROVE WHICH CAN BE MISLEADING. ONCE THE EYE PASSES, THE WIND WILL CHANGE DIRECTION AND RETURN TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS. HEAVY RAIN WILL ALSO RETURN. BE SMART AND REMAIN SAFELY HIDDEN FROM THE STORM. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. BE WISE AND AVOID BECOMING ANOTHER STATISTIC. BE READY TO MOVE TO THE IDENTIFIED SAFE ROOM IF YOUR HOME OR SHELTER BEGINS TO FAIL. QUICKLY MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR. PUT AS MANY STURDY WALLS BETWEEN YOU AND THE STORM AS YOU CAN. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 5 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.