FLORENCE, S.C. – The Eastern South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood.
The Red Cross says it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Type O negative is the universal donor.
To help with the current blood emergency, the Red Cross has partnered with WMBF and United Way of Florence County to host a blood drive at the UWFC office from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Amy Brauner, executive director of the Eastern South Carolina Chapter of the Red Cross, said every pint of blood collected can save up to three lives.
She said that during the summer, people go on vacation, and not as many take the time to make donations. With the Labor Day holiday around the corner and hurricane season here, the need could become even greater than it is now.
Brauner said only 3% of the population donates blood.
“There is a constant need for blood, and we want to make sure there is always blood on the shelf,” she said.
Donors can sign up to donate by going online to uwflorence.org or redcrossblood.org.
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
The American Red Cross in Florence is at 1555 W. Palmetto St.