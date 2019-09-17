FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence will soon have a “homeless court.”
On Monday, the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered the creation of the court in the city’s municipal court system.
The court will handle minor criminal offenses properly filed and subject to jurisdiction and venue in the city’s court system.
The criteria to determine if someone is eligible for the court will be set by the office of E.L. “Ed” Clements III, the 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, in coordination and agreement with office of the public defender serving the circuit.
Upon successful completion by the person being tried in the court, the Florence Homeless Court Program will notify the Municipal Court. If someone fails to complete the program, or voluntarily withdraws, the charges shall be referred back to the Municipal Court for disposition.
City Judge Debra O. Jackson will preside over the court.
