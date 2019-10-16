FLORENCE, S.C. — Charges against a Scranton man connected to a Lake City club shooting have been dismissed.
Rose Mary Parham, a lawyer representing the man, Zahir Bouie, made the announcement Tuesday evening in a media advisory.
“Oct. 4, 2019, I asked Solicitor Clements and SLED to dismiss charges against Zahir Bouie. Within 24 hours of my request, Solicitor Clements and SLED were reviewing the matter,” Parham said.
“(Tuesday) Solicitor Clements notified us that all charges against Zahir are dismissed. We are grateful that law enforcement reviewed all of the information that my office accumulated and took action to correct a miscarriage of justice.”
Parham said that she and her client were thankful that the solicitor’s office and SLED gave timely attention to the evidence she presented to them.
Bouie was charged by Lake City Police with a shooting at Mary’s Club that injured several people.
In an earlier news conference, Parham said a video showed that her client was at a Florence restaurant when the shooting happened.
An email to Lake City police hadn’t been returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.