FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College students Tabitha Martin and Maria Sierra Rico were awarded the Ken Cox Faculty Senate Scholarship.
Each student will receive a $600 scholarship for her education. The Ken Cox Faculty Senate Scholarship is funded by faculty donations to the FDTC Educational Foundation. The scholarship is named for the late English instructor, Ken Cox.
“Thanks to the generosity of the faculty, over $10,000 in scholarships have been awarded since its inception in 2007,” said Winfield Brown, the faculty senate president.
Nominated by psychology instructor Brantlee Haire, Tabitha Martin is seeking her degree in human services. The Timmonsville resident plans on continuing her education to become a child counselor.
“Tabby is a hard worker with a busy schedule, and yet she always takes the time to be helpful to her classmates,” Haire said. “She is a positive force that brings sunshine into your day.”
English instructor Max Everhart nominated Florence student Maria Sierra Rico, who is also seeking her degree in human services. Everhart said Rico is an outstanding student who has shown great progress, earning a 3.8 GPA.
“Maria regularly went to the Success Center for help and even showed up during my office hours to ask for help as well,” Everhart said. “Bottom line, she is the kind of persistent, motivated student that deserves this scholarship.”
