FLORENCE, S.C. – Two students and a recent graduate of Wilson High School recently performed at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Students Isabella Ouyang and Nav Singh and graduate Simran Singh were selected to audition for the Honors Performance Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.
Nav and Simran are brother and sister.
Ouyang and Simran play the violin. Nav plays the viola.
“A viola has A, D, G, and C strings,” Nav said. “The violin has E, A, D, and G.”
Their teacher, Sherry Woods, added that the viola is also bigger.
Simran later said the viola is also louder.
They spent six days in Sydney, where they studied under master conductors, experienced the highlights of the Harbour City and got to know accomplished musicians from around the world. A final concert was performed at the opera house on Aug. 6.
“It was a really cool experience especially for us being like 17-18 years old,” Ouyang said. “The stage is completely different from the normal stages we perform at. It’s just on a bigger scale. You get to meet people from all over the country that you wouldn’t otherwise get to meet.”
She later added that the group they were with contained mostly Americans but also a few Australians and New Zealanders. She said she enjoyed learning about the different cultures she saw.
“It was pretty enlightening meeting people from around the world who also play the same instrument,” Simran said. “It was interesting to interact with them and then play the same music together and see how both of us interpreted the music in different ways because we all have different teachers.”
“It’s a nice opportunity to meet people from other places and also to play in a place where the acoustics are designed to sound so nice,” Nav added.
The three have been playing their instruments for several years.
Ouyang said she followed the path of her two older sisters and started violin and piano when she was 4 or 5.
“Ever since we were little we would play together,” she said. “It’s just what I’ve grown up doing.”
She said she didn’t really have a favorite piece of music to play but added she really enjoyed her recent solo performance of the Mendelssohn concerto.
“Ms. Sherry really helped me push through it,” Ouyang said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play it but being able to play it at the concert — and I feel pretty confident in my performance at the concert— it really made me feel really good in my abilities as a performer.”
Simran, who estimated she has been playing for 10 years, said she started off playing the piano but shifted to the violin because she liked it more. She also said she liked the theme from Schindler’s List, another piece she performed at Carnegie Hall.
“It’s so pretty,” Simran said.
Nav said he started off with a violin when he was 7 or 8 but shifted to the viola a little over two years ago to fill the needs of the local orchestra.
Thanks to the switch, Simran and Nav were able to perform a duet from a piece by Mozart at Carnegie Hall.
“The thing that I really enjoyed the most was performing a duet with my brother,” Simran said. “That was really fun. Our sibling dynamics were kind of factored into it … I really like playing music with other people. I really like playing in an orchestra.”
Woods later added the duet was professional level.
Nav added that a piece he was playing with Woods now, a Bach viola concerto, was his favorite.
“You really like that hard piece,” Woods said. “And they all played beautifully on these pieces.”
They also performed in February in the Honors Performance Orchestra in Carnegie Hall in New York City along with violinists Evan Tan, Justin Tan, Kathryn Barber, Rebecca Liu, Stephanie Dersch, violist Mrinal Badiger, and cellist Anish Jona.
It was Nav’s playing of the violin that got Simran interested, they said.
“I started violin a few months before and she started a few months after me,” Nav said.
“I was only playing the piano and then I saw him playing the violin,” Simran said.
“I think both Ms. Sherry [Woods] and her husband, Dr. Benny Woods, are really excellent role models for all their students,” Ouyang said. “They work so hard throughout the years. I have a really great appreciation for both them. We were only able to go to these places because of them. Our skill level is this high because of them.”
She added Benny also accompanied the students on piano during recitals.
“Their passion for music is really inspiring and almost contagious,” Simran said. “It’s taught me to love music.”
She said she had joined a club at the University of North Carolina to play music for patients in hospitals in part because she was inspired by the Woodses. Simran also said she appreciated the accompaniment of the piano.
“The reason we were able to fit in so well at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House is because of the countless hours that we all did with Ms. Woods and Dr. Woods’ orchestra on the weekends,” Nav said.
Simran said she was majoring in global health studies at UNC with a goal of going to medical school. She added that she was trying to incorporate music into her plans because there was a lot of research indicating that music helps patients recover.
Ouyang, a senior at Wilson, said she was also interested in the medical field but had not yet picked a college to attend.
Nav said he was probably going to follow in his sister’s footsteps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.