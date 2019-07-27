Esmeralda and Monroe are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Esmerelda is 3 to 4 years old and has been spayed. She gets along well with other cats and is gentle natured.
Monroe is bouncy and friendly and good with other dogs and children. She is a Lab mix, 6 to 10 months old and has been spayed.
The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.