FLORENCE, S.C. – Sunday will be the last day for Florence's Revival Burger.
The South Irby Street restaurant opened for business on Nov. 7, 2018, as a spinoff of Tubbs Fish & Shrimp Co.
It was the then-third installment of restaurants in Florence from business partners Steve Toniolo, Kyle Hardee and Travis Miller. They also own Tubb’s Shrimp & Fish Co. and King Jefe Taco Bar.
"It's unfortunate, we put a lot of effort and a lot of hard work into Revival Burger ," Hardee said in a video posted to Tubbs' Facebook page. "We still believe we built the best burger in Florence, it's an amazing, amazing product.
"We're going to bring it back to Tubbs and do it here for Monday lunches. We're going to be adding Revival Burger to the Sunday brunch menu coming up."
Hardee said the decision to close the business was not easy.
"The real thing is, people are losing jobs. Families are upset," Hardee said. "It's just not been an easy thing to deal with.
"The restaurant business is hard, it's a lot harder than people think. We put all our effort into this and laid it on the line with this restaurant. It's not an easy thing to talk about. It's not an easy thing to do."
Hardee thanked the restaurant's supporters for their patronage over the months the business was open.
"We're going to continue to push forward and get better every day," Hardee said. "We're not perfect at what we do. We're going to grow, and we're going to get better."
